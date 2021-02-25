#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 7:51 AM
7 minutes ago 320 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5364642
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Bralnina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN SHOOTING A man is in serious condition after being shot on Eugene Street at around 11pm last night.

2. #RICHARD O’HALLORAN Irish MEP’s have been asked to delay bringing a resolution to condemn the detainment of Irishman Richard O’Halloran by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveny

3. #GARDAÍ 768 gardaí have been disciplined over the Juvenile Liaison Scheme controversy, with many still under investigation.

4. #AUSTRALIA The Australian parliament has successfully passed a law that will make both Google and Facebook pay for news.

5. #NI PROTOCOL The DUP has urged the UK government to act “unilaterally” over the Northern Ireland protocol and to protect the internal market

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #DATA BREACH The Data Protection Commission has said that over 6,600 data security breaches were notified last year.

7. #BIDEN US President Joe Biden has revoked a series of executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump, including one which would cut funding to cities he deemed “anarchist” havens.

8. #PERSEVERENCE New photos of Mars have been unveiled by NASA, taken by their newest rover on the red planet, Perseverance.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie