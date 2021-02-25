The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN SHOOTING A man is in serious condition after being shot on Eugene Street at around 11pm last night.

2. #RICHARD O’HALLORAN Irish MEP’s have been asked to delay bringing a resolution to condemn the detainment of Irishman Richard O’Halloran by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveny

3. #GARDAÍ 768 gardaí have been disciplined over the Juvenile Liaison Scheme controversy, with many still under investigation.

4. #AUSTRALIA The Australian parliament has successfully passed a law that will make both Google and Facebook pay for news.

5. #NI PROTOCOL The DUP has urged the UK government to act “unilaterally” over the Northern Ireland protocol and to protect the internal market

6. #DATA BREACH The Data Protection Commission has said that over 6,600 data security breaches were notified last year.

7. #BIDEN US President Joe Biden has revoked a series of executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump, including one which would cut funding to cities he deemed “anarchist” havens.

8. #PERSEVERENCE New photos of Mars have been unveiled by NASA, taken by their newest rover on the red planet, Perseverance.