The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Garda injured in crash

1. A garda is in a critical condition in hospital having been injured in a road collision in county Cork yesterday evening.

The officer, who is understood to be attached to a Roads Policing Unit, was assisting a motorist who had broken down on the N25 near Youghal in east Cork.

Sources have told The Journal that the garda was outside his vehicle when he was struck. He has suffered extensive injuries and has been taken to hospital in Cork city, Niall O’Connor reports.

A garda spokesperson said the garda’s unmarked patrol car was struck by another vehicle. It is understood that the garda was pinned between the patrol car and the broken down car.

Late-night opening hours

2. More than half of people think the new move to allow pubs to stay open until 12.30am every night is a good idea, while almost half of people think allowing clubs to stay open until 6am every night is a bad idea, according to a new poll.

The Cabinet approved legislation last month that would allow pubs to open from 10.30am to 12.30am, seven days a week, while nightclubs can remain open until 6am.

An opinion poll carried out for The Journal by Red C Research has found that 57% of people think pubs being allowed to stay open until 12.30am, seven nights a week, is a good idea. 19% of people think it’s a bad idea, while 22% are neutral and 2% don’t know.

The poll shows the public have a somewhat different opinion of the later opening hours for nightclubs, Hayley Halpin writes in today’s lead story.

It found that just 31% of people think clubs being allowed to stay open until 6am, seven nights a week, is a good idea. 47% of people think it’s a bad idea, while 19% are neutral and 3% don’t know.

Ambulance delayed at toll plaza

3. A paramedic crew with a seriously ill patient on board was forced to stop at a toll booth as it had not been supplied with an electronic toll tag, The Journal has learned.

The incident happened in the southeast of the country at the end of September, Garreth MacNamee reports.

Multiple sources within the National Ambulance Service have confirmed to this publication that most ambulances are not fitted with electronic tags which would allow the vehicles to move through motorway barriers unimpeded.

Advertisement

Road deaths

4. Two people have died in separate road traffic collisions.

A male motorcyclist (29) died following a collision between his motorbike at a tractor on the R173 at Drummullagh in Omeath, Co Louth, yesterday afternoon.

Separately, a 67-year-old man died after being struck by a car while walking on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary yesterday evening.

Istanbul

5. Police in Turkey have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted a bomb that exploded and killed six people on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul.

The country’s interior minister made the announcement today, adding that initial findings indicate Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack.

Several dozen people were also wounded in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

Bird flu

6. A restriction zone has been put in place by the Department of Agriculture around a turkey farm in Co Monaghan after test results identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from the turkey flock.

A protection zone of 3km and a surveillance zone of 10km will be enforced by department officials in an effort to prevent any further spread of the bird flu.

Further testing to determine the pathogenicity is being carried out and the department expects to have results over the coming days.

Foreign Affairs

7. Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney, will travel to Brussels today for a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

Ministers will discuss the EU’s continuing response to Russia’s war against Ukraine and how the EU can help hold Russia accountable and will hold a video conference exchange with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The Foreign Affairs Council will also discuss how to strengthen the EU’s engagement with the Great Lakes region, recent developments in the Western Balkans, Lebanon and Iran and will discuss progress at COP27.

Weather forecast

8. And finally, the weather.

Met Éireann says that rain will clear this northeastwards this morning and it’ll become mainly dry and sunny for a time.

Cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon bringing rain later as southeast winds increase fresh to strong. Highest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees Celsius.