Coveney to discuss Ukraine and climate with foreign ministers in Brussels

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney will travel to Brussels today for a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

Ministers will discuss the EU’s continuing response to Russia’s war against Ukraine and how the EU can help hold Russia accountable and will hold a video conference exchange with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The Foreign Affairs Council will also discuss how to strengthen the EU’s engagement with the Great Lakes region, recent developments in the Western Balkans, Lebanon and Iran and will discuss progress at COP27.

Speaking ahead of the discussion on Russian aggression against Ukraine, Minister Coveney said:

“Russia’s ongoing indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations and critical energy infrastructure show a blatant disregard for human life and are serious violations of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“Our discussions at the Foreign Affairs Council will be a further opportunity to consider how the EU can ensure that Russia is held accountable for the consequences of its reprehensible actions.”

Earlier this week Coveney attended the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to speak to representatives of countries acutely vulnerable to the climate crisis.

The minister said that the conference was “an excellent opportunity to discuss progress” and that climate will be on the agenda at today’s meeting.

“Ireland supports the EU’s climate ambition and wants to see an inclusive and progressive COP27 outcome that provides for the urgent needs of Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, which are most vulnerable to climate change.”

The minister also spoke out against Iran, which issued its first death sentence linked to participation in “riots”, amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini’s death on 16 September came days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women.

“The ongoing violent crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protesters is deeply concerning,” Coveney said.

“The European Union will consider all options to respond to Iran’s unacceptable actions, including the adoption of restrictive measures in addition to those announced last month. Ireland also supports calls for a Special Session on Iran to be held at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.”