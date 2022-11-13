Garda in 'critical' condition after County Cork road collision

A GARDA IS in a critical condition in hospital having been injured in a road collision in County Cork this evening.

The officer, who is understood to be attached to a Roads Policing Unit, was assisting a motorist who had broken down on the N25 near Youghal in east Cork.

Sources have told The Journal that the garda was outside his vehicle when he was struck. He has suffered extensive injuries and has been taken to hospital in Cork city.

A garda spokesperson said the garda’s unmarked patrol car was struck by an other vehicle.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 at the Youghal bypass, Co. Cork this evening.

“Shortly before 7pm this evening an unmarked Garda patrol car was assisting a broken down vehicle on the N25, at the Youghal bypass.

“The unmarked patrol car was struck by another vehicle. A Garda member has suffered serious injuries and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The N25 at the Youghal bypass is currently closed and the scene is being preserved. Local diversions are in place,” a garda spokesperson said.