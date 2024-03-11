GOOD MORNING.

Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has won the Best Actor Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.

Breastfeeding

2. The HSE has dropped a target to increase breastfeeding rates by 2 percentage points per year.

The health service has consistently missed most of its breastfeeding targets over a period of several years. The number of women breastfeeding is increasing, but has not increased fast enough to hit the HSE’s goals.

Poor Things

3. It was a successful night for Irish production company Element Pictures as Poor Things picked up four Oscars at the Academy Awards.

Emma Stone picked up the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthamos’ latest film, which was coproduced by Element Pictures along with Film4 and TSG Entertainment.

Portuguese elections

4. Portugal’s main centre-right party narrowly defeated the incumbent Socialists but fell well short of a majority in a general election that saw the far-right Chega party surge to become potential kingmakers.

Abuse inquiry

5. A state inquiry examining the case of Bill Kenneally is to hear from the convicted sex offender himself when it returns for its final sittings this week.

It’s also called back the father of one victim. At an earlier appearance at the commission, he made claims related to a previously unknown meeting allegedly about Kenneally’s crimes which he said was attended by senior gardaí.

Kill notice

6. Three major photo agencies have issued a “kill notice” for a photo of Kate Middleton and her children published today by Kensington Palace.

The photo of the Princess of Wales and her children, taken by Prince William in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day.

Whitehouse visit

7. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to travel to the United States tomorrow and will make two visits to the White House as part of the St Patrick’s Day engagements in Washington DC.

It is tradition for ministers and ministers of state to travel to different places around the world to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Winners and losers

8. The 96th Academy Awards have ended in success for Cillian Murphy, who brings home the Best Actor award at the first time of asking.

Oppenheimer made good on many of its nominations, with further wins for Christopher Nolan as Best Director, Robert Downey Jnr as Best Supporting Actor, Ludwig Goransson for Best Original Score, as well best cinematography and best film editing.

Here is a roundup of who came away smiling in Hollywood last night.