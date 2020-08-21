This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Friday 21 Aug 2020, 7:57 AM
29 minutes ago 4,566 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUIGLEYS POINT: A man and two children have died after the car they were travelling in entered the water at Quigley’s Point, Co Donegal last night. 

2. #GOLFGATE: The Cathaoirleach of County Galway has called on Fianna Fáil to apologise to the public after Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary was among those at a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night.

3. #LOKDOWN: It’s understood that restrictions in Offaly and Laois could be lifted as planned this weekend but that restrictions in Kildare will remain in place for a period.

4. #NURSING HOMES: Weeks after many nursing homes faced the devastating impact of Covid-19 outbreaks, many are now looking at the rising number of new cases across the country with fear and alarm. 

5. #RENT PRICES: The average national rent price has continued to rise year-on-year, despite the impact of Covid-19 on the rental market for much of 2020.

6. #PRISONERS: Dozens of prisoners in Ireland continue to ‘slop out’, despite a previous promise by the government to end the practice by this year.

7. #TRUMP V BIDEN: Joe Biden has vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

8. #CORONAVIRUS: British holidaymakers face another scramble to return home to avoid quarantine after Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago were removed from the safe travel list.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

