The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUIGLEYS POINT: A man and two children have died after the car they were travelling in entered the water at Quigley’s Point, Co Donegal last night.

2. #GOLFGATE: The Cathaoirleach of County Galway has called on Fianna Fáil to apologise to the public after Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary was among those at a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night.

3. #LOKDOWN: It’s understood that restrictions in Offaly and Laois could be lifted as planned this weekend but that restrictions in Kildare will remain in place for a period.

4. #NURSING HOMES: Weeks after many nursing homes faced the devastating impact of Covid-19 outbreaks, many are now looking at the rising number of new cases across the country with fear and alarm.

5. #RENT PRICES: The average national rent price has continued to rise year-on-year, despite the impact of Covid-19 on the rental market for much of 2020.

6. #PRISONERS: Dozens of prisoners in Ireland continue to ‘slop out’, despite a previous promise by the government to end the practice by this year.

7. #TRUMP V BIDEN: Joe Biden has vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

8. #CORONAVIRUS: British holidaymakers face another scramble to return home to avoid quarantine after Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago were removed from the safe travel list.