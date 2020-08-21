This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man and two children die after car enters water in Donegal

A woman in her 40s managed to exit the car and sought assistance.

By Sean Murray Friday 21 Aug 2020, 7:52 AM
File photo. Gardaí are at the scene.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died after the car they were travelling in skidded across a road and plunged into the water.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm last night at Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Donegal.

The male driver (49) lost control of the vehicle when travelling from Muff towards Quigley’s Point, gardaí said in a statement. 

The driver, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged six were fatally injured in the incident.

A woman (45) was in the front seat and managed to exit the car and sought assistance.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bodies of the man and two children have been taken from the water and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital Mortuary, where post mortems will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from Muff towards Quigley’s Point between 10pm and 10.30pm last night, or anyone who may have seen a Mitsubishi ASX registration number 11 DL 1566, to come forward.

They are particularly keen on speaking to road users with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

