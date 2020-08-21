Man and two children die after car enters water in Donegal

File photo. Gardaí are at the scene.

File photo. Gardaí are at the scene.

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died after the car they were travelling in skidded across a road and plunged into the water.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm last night at Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Donegal.

The male driver (49) lost control of the vehicle when travelling from Muff towards Quigley’s Point, gardaí said in a statement.

The driver, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged six were fatally injured in the incident.

A woman (45) was in the front seat and managed to exit the car and sought assistance.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bodies of the man and two children have been taken from the water and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital Mortuary, where post mortems will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from Muff towards Quigley’s Point between 10pm and 10.30pm last night, or anyone who may have seen a Mitsubishi ASX registration number 11 DL 1566, to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They are particularly keen on speaking to road users with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.