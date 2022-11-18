The 8 at 8: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Trans healthcare

1. In our lead story this morning, Tadgh McNally reports that clinicians with the National Gender Service (NGS) have told TDs and Senators that more funding and resources are needed for healthcare services for transgender people in Ireland.

Twitter resignations

2. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said he’s “not super worried” over the future of the platform after more employees quit yesterday following his ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.

Interest rates

3. Permanent TSB is increasing interest rates including fixed-term mortgage rates and deposit rates, following three interest rate increases from the European Central Bank in recent months.

Advertisement

Ukraine

4. Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine yesterday, crippling the country’s energy infrastructure and plunging millions into darkness as winter sets in and temperatures drop.

Tensions

5. North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile this morning, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland.

High explosives

6. Russia refused to engage in an international effort by Irish diplomats to establish a declaration banning high explosive warfare in built up civilian areas, The Journal has learned.

Courts

7. A jury at the Central Criminal Court failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver, who accepts that he shot Detective Garda Colm Horkan 11 times but denies his murder.

Redacted Lives

8. The second episode of Redacted Lives, a new six-part documentary series by The Journal about mother and baby homes, is out now.