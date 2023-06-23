Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 6 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. The US Navy detected the likely implosion of the Titan submersible on underwater sound monitoring devices shortly after it disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean during a trip to the wreck of the Titanic, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.
Citing an unnamed senior US Navy official, the newspaper said the implosion was recorded shortly after the Titan went missing on Sunday by a secret acoustic monitoring system designed to detect submarines.
2. Presenter Ryan Tubridy will not be on air for his usual radio slot this morning after the revelation that he was paid hundreds of thousands more over the last six years than RTÉ disclosed.
Dee Forbes, the outgoing director general of RTE, is to be called before the Oireachtas’ Public Accounts Committee over the long-running discrepancy.
3. A mysterious Russian diplomat has sparked a national security standoff between Australia and the Kremlin, defying his host country;s efforts to kick him off a messy building site near parliament.
Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy on a scruffy parcel of land a stone’s throw from Parliament House, after intelligence officials warned that Moscow would use the site as a base to spy on lawmakers.
4. Figures released by the Gardaí show that in recent years there has been a rise in breaches of domestic violence related court orders including barring, interim barring, protection and safety orders.
In 2018 there were 3,035 incidents relating to court orders being breached reported t0 Gardaí.
This escalated to 4,675 incidents in 2021, which rose once again to 4,741 incidents in 2022.
5. At least 20% of Brexit supporters would vote differently if they were asked now, a poll of hundreds of people on BBC Question Time has found.
Audience members were quizzed on whether Brexit was the right thing to do, with the results showing 70% still agreed, 20% would vote differently while 10% were unsure.
The poll was carried out as part of a special episode of the show in which the audience was made up solely of Leave voters.
6. Protesters halted the start of the consultative forum on international security policy in Cork yesterday, shouting anti-NATO slogans during Tánaiste and Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin’s opening speech.
The incident broke out as Martin got to his feet to begin the day.
The Tánaiste was jeered and stopped speaking for a time before gardaí arrived and escorted the protesters from the room in the Boole lecture theatre in UCC.
7. The future of Iceland’s stores in Ireland remains up in the air, the Dáil has heard.
Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Neale Richmond said that workers at Iceland are “facing a serious period of instability” and he shared their concerns and fears over whether their jobs can be preserved.
The Dáil heard appeals by TDs for the future of the estimated 300 jobs remaining at the company’s stores, with claims made about the “opaque nature of the new ownership” overseeing the Ireland franchise of the UK chain since February.
8. Rory McIlroy hit a hole-in-one, while Shane Lowry is in strong contention at the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
The Holywood native’s magic moment from 214 yards came on the eighth hole, as he produced a first career hole-in-one.
9. US President Joe Biden has voiced confidence that he would meet Xi Jinping soon, as he refused to back down after angering Beijing by likening the Chinese leader to “dictators”.
Biden rejected “this theory that the relationship with China is collapsing” and praised talks Monday in Beijing between Xi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who sought to keep tensions between the two powers in check.
