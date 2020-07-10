The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEA POOL Dublin City Council are facing criticism for their plans to develop a sea pool for €15 million. The pool is set to be located at Custom House Quay in the city centre and will sit on a floating platform in the Liffey.

2. #ALAN KELLY In an interview with TheJournal.ie, the Labour leader doesn’t hold back: he calls Fine Gael a “cuter beast”, criticises Simon Coveney for his Garda car escort, and says having Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael back in government is a strange feeling.

3. #DONOHOE COUP Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has caused a surprise after being elected the new president of the Eurogroup – the group of finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the Euro currency.

4. #AUSTRALIA The number of people who will be able to return home to Australia from abroad is set to be slashed in half, according to the country’s Prime Minister. Starting Monday, only 4,000 Australian citizens or permanent residents will be able to return each day, down from 8,000.

5. #SOUTH KOREA The mayor of Seoul has taken his own life just days after being accused of sexual harassment. Park Won-soon, who was a former human right’s lawyer, is one of several high profile politicians in South Korea to be implicated in a sexual harassment case.

6. #EXAMINING COVID The Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response will today discuss two distinct topics – how to re-open schools, and why there were so many clusters of Covid-19 in meat plants.

7. #AIRLINES Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said that if airlines want to receive state financial support, they will have to make a commitment of fairness to customers who choose not to fly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. #OPEN THE GATES The Office of Public Works has announced that all gates to Dublin’s Phoenix Park, except Knockmaroon Gate, will reopen today.