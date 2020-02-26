The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Irish students studying on Erasmus programmes in Italy have been put on alert by universities as the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe.

2. #AT RISK: The organisers of the St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin have said they will “follow the advice” of all relevant authorities amidst the worldwide outbreak.

3. #RALLY: At a public meeting in Dublin last night, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said her party will not partake in demonstrations or protests against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. People Before Profit are holding a demonstration on 7 March calling for a change to Ireland’s government.

4. #SOUTH CAROLINA: Democratic White House hopefuls rounded on frontrunner Bernie Sanders at a feisty debate last night, attacking him as too extreme for American voters.

5. #RAPE: Welsh singer Duffy has said that she was “raped, drugged and held captive” for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page.

6. #LIMERICK: Gardaí are treating the death of an elderly man who was knocked down and killed at his home yesterday evening as a tragic accident.

7. #STABBING: A man fatally stabbed outside a house in Citywest in Dublin yesterday has been named as 39-year-old Gareth Kelly.

8. #INDIA: At least 20 people were killed in three days of clashes in New Delhi apparently sparked by US president Donald Trump’s first state visit to India.

9. #TOILET TENDER: Dublin City Council is examining proposals to provide public toilets in Dublin city centre by contracting a third party to operate them.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.