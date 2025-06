GOOD MORNING.

Summer childcare

1. For working families, this time of year often brings a stressful scramble to secure childcare — with far more weeks to cover than most can manage with annual leave alone.

We asked our readers to tell us how they expect to cope with childcare over the next two months. Here is what they told us.

Michael Shine

2. Victims of paedophile Michael Shine have published a document detailing how they believe a public inquiry should be conducted to investigate longstanding claims that authorities were aware of the abuse for decades.

It follows a recent meeting with Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill during which she asked the victims to return with a list of their key demands.

Idaho

3. At least two firefighters have been killed after they were ambushed while tackling a blaze in the northwestern state of Idaho.

US authorities said that the shooter, who is believed to have acted alone, has been found dead.

Cork

4. A motorcyclist and a driver have been hospitalised following a serious collision on the N71 north of Clonakilty in Cork.

Ageing population

5. The number of long-term residential care beds and home supports for older people will need to increase by at least 60% by 2040, according to new research published by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Mushroom murders trial

6. Jury members have retired to consider a verdict in the case of an Australian woman accused of murdering three members of her husband’s family with a toxic mushroom-laced beef Wellington lunch.

Sarah Montgomery

7. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Sarah Montgomery, a 27-year-old mother-of-two who was pregnant, was found dead in Donaghadee, Co Down.

The Nee-Naw

8. A new late-night safe space initiative - to be “affectionately” referred to in public as the Nee-Naw – is launching in Dublin city centre to provide support to individuals who may need assistance during a night out.