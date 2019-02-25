The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT Leo Varadkar will meet Theresa May at the first EU-Arab summit in Egypt this morning, amid rumours that the British Prime Minister could delay Brexit beyond March.

2. #OSCARS It was an evening of surprises at the 91st Academy Awards last night, with Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody and Roma the big winners in Los Angeles.

3. #GANGLAND Children as young as 13 are becoming involved in the Kinahan/Hutch feud, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #FATAL RTC A teenager killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Carlow has been named locally as Eamon Kavanagh.

5. #INQUEST An inquest into the 1974 IRA pub bombing that killed 21 people in Birmingham will begin today, RTÉ reports.

6. #JOB SHARING The Department of Education intends to tackle teacher shortages by hiring for roles that will be shared between secondary schools.

7. #BAD LANGUAGE Met Éireann staff have been told not to talk in terms of “despair” and to use positive language when discussing climate change.

8. #EXTRA MARKS A Fine Gael Senator is proposing to change the CAO applications system to award points for social and athletic involvement.

9. #WEATHER It’s set to be a warm start to the week, with dry conditions and temperatures hitting 17 degrees in parts of the country today.