The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: A further 200 cases of the Covid-19 virus have been confirmed in Ireland and another 10 people have died.

2. #SEANAD: Counting in the Seanad general election will begin today.

3. #FIRE: Firefighters in Co Kerry have battled a gorse fire which burnt 150 acres of land inside Killarney National Park.

4. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has said that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit in two weeks.

5. #MAYO: A six-year-old boy has died after being found in a stream close to his home in Ballina, Co Mayo.

6. #PERU: A repatriation flight from Peru carrying more than 100 Irish citizens is due to arrive today.

7. #COCOONING: There has been an increase of around 180% in the number of people contacting SeniorLine.

8. #SCHOOLING: RTÉ’s new televised aid to help primary school children learn at home starts today.

9. #EMPLOYERS: Government ministers have sought to remind employers affected by Covid-19 that support is available to assist them now and in the future.