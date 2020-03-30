This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 30 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s a round-up of this morning’s main stories.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Mar 2020, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 7,160 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061453
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

Updated 30 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #CORONAVIRUS: A further 200 cases of the Covid-19 virus have been confirmed in Ireland and another 10 people have died. 

2. #SEANAD: Counting in the Seanad general election will begin today

3. #FIRE: Firefighters in Co Kerry have battled a gorse fire which burnt 150 acres of land inside Killarney National Park.

4. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has said that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit in two weeks.

5. #MAYO: A six-year-old boy has died after being found in a stream close to his home in Ballina, Co Mayo.

6. #PERU: A repatriation flight from Peru carrying more than 100 Irish citizens is due to arrive today. 

7. #COCOONING: There has been an increase of around 180% in the number of people contacting SeniorLine.

8. #SCHOOLING: RTÉ’s new televised aid to help primary school children learn at home starts today.

9. #EMPLOYERS: Government ministers have sought to remind employers affected by Covid-19 that support is available to assist them now and in the future.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie