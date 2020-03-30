This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 30 March, 2020
Firefighters battle 150-acre gorse fire in Killarney National Park

The fire took a number of hours to bring under control last night.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 30 Mar 2020, 7:00 AM
43 minutes ago 4,453 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061442
Image: Twitter/Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht
Image: Twitter/Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht

FIREFIGHTERS IN KERRY have battled a gorse fire which burnt 150 acres of land inside Killarney National Park.

The occurred in the Dinis region of the park and two units from Kenmare and a unit from Killarney fire service were called to tackle the blaze yesterday evening.

The fire was brought under control late last night.

In a statement, the National Parks and Wildlife Service appealed to the public not to deliberately set gorse fires.

“Aside from diverting emergency services, it is illegal to burn land at this time and those that do face penalties,” it said.

“It’s now prime season for nesting birds, breeding mammals and regeneration of growth and habitats after winter.”

