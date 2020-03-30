Firefighters battle 150-acre gorse fire in Killarney National Park

Image: Twitter/Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht

FIREFIGHTERS IN KERRY have battled a gorse fire which burnt 150 acres of land inside Killarney National Park.

The occurred in the Dinis region of the park and two units from Kenmare and a unit from Killarney fire service were called to tackle the blaze yesterday evening.

The fire was brought under control late last night.

In a statement, the National Parks and Wildlife Service appealed to the public not to deliberately set gorse fires.

“Aside from diverting emergency services, it is illegal to burn land at this time and those that do face penalties,” it said.

“It’s now prime season for nesting birds, breeding mammals and regeneration of growth and habitats after winter.”