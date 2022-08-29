The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Holy land

1. In our lead story this morning, Maria Delaney of Noteworthy reports that religious congregations involved in historic abuse have sold over 75 properties worth a total of over €90 million since 2016.

During this time, €27 million was paid to the State in redress by the same seven key organisations analysed by Noteworthy.

Though most religious congregations have paid redress offered for institutional child abuse, there is still a shortfall of around €105 million – according to our calculations from figures provided by the Department of Education (DoE) – with over 90% of this from the Sisters of Mercy who are in the middle of transferring two further properties.

Housing

2. Almost two thirds of prospective renters have said that the current rise in the cost-of-living has affected their ability to rent a home, according to a new survey.

The survey of 2,861 people, carried out property website MyHome.ie, suggests that the cost-of-living crisis is having a significant effect on the homebuying, home renovation and rental markets.

Of those surveyed, almost half (49%) of homebuyers said the rise in the cost-of-living has affected their ability to buy a property, while 63% of prospective renters said the current crunch has affected their ability to rent.

Hosepipe ban

3. Irish Water has confirmed that 30 water supplies in West Cork will be subject to a hosepipe ban for four weeks from midnight tonight in order to conserve water.

The ban – also called a Water Conservation Order – will only apply to West Cork and not the rest of the country.

Irish Water said that the order has been issued in order to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes following a long period of dry weather combined with a large surge in demand

Zaporizhzhia

4. In Ukraine, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has said that the UN nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks, “is now on its way”.

Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near the power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could damage the facility and cause a massive radiation leak.

Housing crisis

5. A housing association for people with mental health difficulties has said the shortage of one-bedroom properties in the rental market has left vulnerable people without accommodation that is suitable for them to meet the challenges they face.

Last year, Hail, which provides housing and support services, assisted 586 people and increased its own housing stock to 423, according to the association’s annual report which will be launched later today.

Monsoon season

6. In Pakistan, a huge relief operation was underway today and international aid began trickling in as the country struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that has affected more than 33 million people.

Officials said 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges.

Straffan

7. A man has been charged in relation to an incident in which a Garda was injured after he was as carried on a car for a distance before falling in Co Kildare.

The Garda is currently recovering after the incident which occurred at around 11.45pm on Friday when a car was stopped on the R403 close to Barberstown Roundabout in Straffan.

Comeback kid

8. A sensational final round saw Rory McIlroy secure an unprecedented third FedEx Cup title and $18 million first prize in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

McIlroy came from behind and overturned a six-shot deficit to overcome favourite Scottie Scheffler, who struggled on the green in his final round.