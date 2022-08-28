Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 28 August 2022
Garda hospitalised after being carried on car for a distance in Co Kildare

A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with the incident.

By Jane Moore Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 2:32 PM
55 minutes ago 7,940 Views 0 Comments
A GARDA IS recovering after he was carried on a car for a distance before falling in Co Kildare.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm on Friday when a car was stopped on the R403 close to Barberstown Roundabout in Straffan.

Gardaí were in the process of seizing the car when the driver fled the scene.

A member of the force attempting to stop the car was carried on the vehicle for a distance before falling.

The male garda was taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for head and upper body injuries.

He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with the incident following a search of the area by a number of Garda units.

He is currently being detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The vehicle involved in the incident was also located after it was involved in a single vehicle collision in Straffan Village.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are asking any road users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Straffan/Barberstown Cross areas and the Straffan village area between 11.40pm on Friday and 12.15am on Saturday to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

