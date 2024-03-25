GOOD MORNING.

Temple Street

1. In our main story this morning, News Correspondent Órla Ryan reports that parents and a consultant at Temple Street hospital have raised concerns about the impact of long waiting lists on children who need life-changing surgery.

The hospital has been embroiled in controversy since it emerged that one child died and others suffered serious post-surgery complications following spinal surgery there.

The consultant surgeon involved, Connor Green, has been on voluntary leave for almost a year and he has not been replaced, which has made waiting lists even worse.

Gaza aid

2. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees have said that Israel had definitively barred it from making aid deliveries in northern Gaza, where the threat of famine is highest.

UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told AFP the decision had been relayed in a meeting with Israeli military officials yesterday. It followed two denials in writing for convoy deliveries to the north last week.

UNRWA has not been able to deliver food to the north since 29 January, Touma said.

Armagh crash

3. Four people have been killed in a single vehicle road collision in Armagh in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said all four deceased were travelling in a grey Volkswagen Golf that crashed on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am.

The driver and three passengers were declared dead at the scene.

General election

4. Fine Gael leader Simon Harris has said he intends this government to go the full-term.

The soon-to-be Taoiseach said there doesn’t need to be a “mystique” around when the next general election will be called, telling reporters in Athlone today that he plans for it to go all the way out to March next year.

Harris said he wants this government to “get back to work, to deliver for people” and for the programme for government to be implemented.

Simon Coveney

5. Former Tánaiste and deputy leader of Fine Gael Simon Coveney has said that he will be running in the next general election.

Speculation has been rife about what form a Cabinet reshuffle will take once Harris becomes Taoiseach when the Dáil returns.

It is understood Harris will ask ministers if they plan to seek re-election, and if they do not, could be moved out of their ministerial positions.

Garda suspension system

6. The group representing garda middle management will call for a major overhaul of the garda discipline system at its annual delegate conference.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) will begin its three day meeting in Westport, Co Mayo today.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will attend the conference.

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan

7. A former parliamentary assistant to MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan will be sentenced later today in relation to a message he posted from the politician’s social media account.

The post centered on former Green Party election candidate Saoirse McHugh.

On 28 September, 2020 at 2.50am, a post sent from Flanagan’s account on X, formerly Twitter, read: “Sapirse [sic] mchugh photo skinny dipping.”

Flanagan said at the time that his account was hacked via a third-party app that allowed an individual to send a message from his profile by using an old password.

Moscow attack

8. Four men accused of involvement in a massacre at a Moscow concert hall that killed 137 people have been remanded in custody.

All four suspects have been charged with terrorism, according to Moscow’s Basmanny district court, and face life imprisonment.

At least 137 people, including three children, were killed on Friday evening when gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow’s northern suburb of Krasnogorsk then set fire to the building.