GOOD MORNING, AND hope you had a good Bank Holiday weekend.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Iceland

1. The Irish government has been urged to “up its game” amid “secretive” EU talks which could open up Irish fishing waters to Iceland.

Aodh O Donnell, CEO of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO), told The Journal that there “appears to be ongoing negotiations between Europe and Iceland as an EEA (European Economic Area) country on a package of measures”.

Trump

2. Donald Trump and other defendants in Georgia’s election interference case filed court papers on Monday seeking to appeal against a judge’s ruling not to disqualify Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis from their prosecution.

Care referendum

3. The government has to demonstrate to carers that it is “on their side”, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar said the Government could continue to increase payments to carers and people with disabilities, relax the means tests and improve the home-care tax credit.

Mental health

4. At the current rate of funding, it could take over six decades to set up the required number of early intervention in psychosis (EIP) teams in Ireland, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on mental health has warned.

There are five EIP teams in Ireland at present, but they are not all fully staffed and currently only treat adult patients, as previously reported by The Journal.

Each year in Ireland an estimated 1,500 people develop a psychotic disorder for the first time.

Advertisement

Garda appeal

5. Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses of a serious assault on a woman in Cabra, Dublin earlier this month.

The incident took place at approximately 1:30am on the Quarry Road in Cabra.

Botox

6. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said a “better system” is needed to regulate aesthetic medicine such as injectable fillers and Botox.

A recent RTÉ Investigates programme found Botox is being illegally moved through hair salons and that prescription medications are being moved across the border.

Heritage

7. Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today, their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza and the conduct of war, according to the White House.

The call comes after Republicans in Washington and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticised Mr Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections.

Anti-corruption investigation

8. A Garda is set to appear in court this morning in relation to an anti-corruption investigation in Dublin.

The Garda Anti-Corruption Unit has been investigating the activities of a Garda unit based in the Dublin region.

Pearse McAuley

9. Former IRA member, domestic abuser and convicted garda-killer Pearse McAuley has died.

McAuley was convicted of killing Detective Garda Jerry McCabe during a robbery in Adare, Co Limerick in 1996. He served 10 and a half years for manslaughter.