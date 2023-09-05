GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Under one roof

1. Over half a million adults in Ireland are living with their parents, according to the last census.

It’s clear that many young people are not only struggling to get on the property ladder, but can’t find or afford a place to rent. Recent figures show that the average rent for new tenancies in Ireland has risen by almost 9% since last year.

Household income

2. Ireland’s poorest households saw their income fall even further during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a decline in the number of hours worked, new research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has shown.

This is despite a strong labour market recovery which saw 200,000 more people employed in 2021 than in 2020 following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Sao Paolo schoolbooks

3. A judge in Brazil has suspended the use of new digital learning materials for high school students in Sao Paulo state, the latest controversy for a program already criticized by education experts.

Murder investigation

4. Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone.

Conor Browne, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday.

Children with disabilities

5. A report released by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) has found that children with complex disabilities are spending months in inappropriate settings because they are unable to access adequate supports at home.

Burning Man

6. Revellers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival in Nevada finally began heading home yesterday after Mother Nature rained on their party.

With the sun now shining on the colorful makeshift community of 70,000 people called Black Rock City, the roads opened yesterday afternoon, kicking off the official exit process known as the “Exodus.”

Jill Biden

7. US first lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Bullying

8. Over 25% of primary school aged children have faced cyberbullying in the past year according to a new report.

Posting pictures without permission, creation of fake profiles, and being excluded from chat groups were amongst the commonly reported forms of such behaviour.

The Explainer

9. In a special series over the past six months, The Explainer podcast delved into some of the biggest humanitarian crises facing the world right now.

Supported by the European Commission’s European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (DG ECHO), the series features people working on the front line in Ukraine, fighting wild fires in Europe and helping Rohingya refugees after they survive the Andaman sea crossings.