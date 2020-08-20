The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM ELLEN: Over 100,000 homes and businesses are without power across the country following Storm Ellen.

2. #LOKDOWN: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to discuss the restrictions placed on Kildare, Laois and Offaly, and if they should be lifted.

3. #ABUSE: Over 20,000 disclosures of abuse were made to Women’s Aid in 2019, with women reporting being beaten, strangled, burned, raped and threatened.

4. #DRINKING: Irish people can reach their weekly limit for low-risk alcohol consumption for less than €8, according to a new price survey of the nation’s off-licences.

5. #DEMOCRATS: Kamala Harris made history last night when she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president.

6. #CONFUSING: A further clarification to restrictions on the number of people at indoor cultural events has been issued, with just six people allowed unless an exemption is granted by government.

7. #BELARUS: The EU has rejected the result of Belarus’s disputed presidential election as leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered his security forces to prevent any further unrest.

8. #WHALES: At least six whales that were stranded on a beach in Donegal have died.