This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 7:53 AM
10 minutes ago 959 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180837
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM ELLEN: Over 100,000 homes and businesses are without power across the country following Storm Ellen. 

2. #LOKDOWN: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to discuss the restrictions placed on Kildare, Laois and Offaly, and if they should be lifted.

3. #ABUSE: Over 20,000 disclosures of abuse were made to Women’s Aid in 2019, with women reporting being beaten, strangled, burned, raped and threatened.

4. #DRINKING: Irish people can reach their weekly limit for low-risk alcohol consumption for less than €8, according to a new price survey of the nation’s off-licences.

5. #DEMOCRATS: Kamala Harris made history last night when she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #CONFUSING: A further clarification to restrictions on the number of people at indoor cultural events has been issued, with just six people allowed unless an exemption is granted by government. 

7. #BELARUS: The EU has rejected the result of Belarus’s disputed presidential election as leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered his security forces to prevent any further unrest.

8. #WHALES: At least six whales that were stranded on a beach in Donegal have died. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie