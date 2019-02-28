The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NO DEAL: A summit on nuclear disarmament between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has ended without agreement.

2. #COLLISION: A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car in Co Westmeath overnight. The incident took place on the N4 close to Mullingar at around 12.30am.

3. #WHISTLEBLOWER: A garda whistleblower has resigned from the force over three years since she submitted a protected disclosure about malpractice which has yet to be addressed.

4. #DROGHEDA: Community activists and politicians are calling for significant investment in garda resources in the north-east of the country following the daylight shooting of a man connected to a gang feud in Drogheda.

5. #KASHMIR: India is demanding that Pakistan release a fighter pilot that was taken into custody after his plane was shot down by Pakistan warplanes in a major escalation of the Kashmir crisis.

6. #RELIGIOUS SYMBOLS: A government report suggests that patients should be able to seek the removal of crucifixes or other religious symbols from hospital wards run by the Catholic Church, The Irish Independent reports.

7. #STRIKE: Ambulances services face industrial disruption today as members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association hold the first of a two-day strike over union recognition.

8. #BUS CONNECTS: Residents in a number of south Dublin areas are protesting against plans to create a bus corridor which they say will destroy communities.

9. #FROST: The recent sunny spell is coming to an end as frosty spring conditions look set to return before the weekend. Relatively warm weather will continue today but Met Éireann has forecast misty cloudy conditions across the country, with just a few bright spells.

