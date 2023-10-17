Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
GOOD MORNING. HERE are the top stories as the day gets underway.
1. Weather
A status Orange rainfall warning has come into effect in Cork, Kerry and Waterford with wet and windy conditions forecast across the country today.
2. European Council
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to advocate for the opening of a humanitarian corridor into the Gaza Strip at an “extraordinary” meeting of European Council leaders later today.
3. Roads
A man in his 30s has died after his vehicle struck a parked car in Arklow, Co Wicklow yesterday evening.
4. Betting tax
Sports Minister Catherine Martin sought a 1 per cent increase in the betting tax levy in the Budget– but her proposal was rejected by her counterpart in the Department of Finance for the second year running.
5. Biden visit
US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel and Jordan tomorrow as concerns increase that the Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.
6. Putin visit
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet again in Beijing tomorrow seeking to further deepen the “no-limits” partnership between their two countries.
7. Brussels attack
Belgian police have arrested a man suspected of gunning down two Swedish football fans in an attack in Brussels last night, a spokesman for the federal prosecutors’ service said.
8. Strike called off
Health and community workers have called off a strike that was due to start today after a breakthrough in negotiations last night.
