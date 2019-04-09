This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 8:06 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Theresa May travels to both Berlin and Paris today to drum up support for the UK’s request for a Brexit extension. 

2. #EVICTIONS: New laws are to be debated today to regulate how private security firms are employed to enforce eviction orders.

3. #CANCER RATES: The number of cancer cases in Ireland may double in the next 25 years, according to the National Cancer Registry.    

4. #ROADS: A man in his 20s died after the car he was driving in collided with a wall in Co Waterford yesterday evening. 

5. #ELECTIONS: Israelis have begun voting in a high-stakes election that could see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu becoming the country’s longest serving leader.  

6. #NEW YORK: Former Smallville actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty to charges that she recruited women into a ‘sex cult’.

7. #MANAGERS: The Central Bank of Ireland has written to the management at all financial services firms under its regulations to remind them of their obligations.

8. #NOTEWORTHY: As part TheJournal.ie’s new investigative journalism website Noteworthy, we examined the Defence Forces’ year-long mental health care crisis

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

