The 8 at 8: Tuesday

1. #BREXIT: Theresa May travels to both Berlin and Paris today to drum up support for the UK’s request for a Brexit extension.

2. #EVICTIONS: New laws are to be debated today to regulate how private security firms are employed to enforce eviction orders.

3. #CANCER RATES: The number of cancer cases in Ireland may double in the next 25 years, according to the National Cancer Registry.

4. #ROADS: A man in his 20s died after the car he was driving in collided with a wall in Co Waterford yesterday evening.

5. #ELECTIONS: Israelis have begun voting in a high-stakes election that could see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu becoming the country’s longest serving leader.

6. #NEW YORK: Former Smallville actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty to charges that she recruited women into a ‘sex cult’.

7. #MANAGERS: The Central Bank of Ireland has written to the management at all financial services firms under its regulations to remind them of their obligations.

8. #NOTEWORTHY: As part TheJournal.ie’s new investigative journalism website Noteworthy, we examined the Defence Forces’ year-long mental health care crisis.

