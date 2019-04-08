Man (20s) dies after car he was driving hit a wall in Co Waterford

A MAN IN his 20s has died after the car he was driving in collided with a wall in Co Waterford.

The incident happened near O’Keeffe’s Cross in Dunhill this evening at around 6pm.

The man in his 20s, who was the sole occupants in the car, was fatally injured which the car he was driving struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.