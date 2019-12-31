This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know as we start the final day of 2019.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 2,424 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950217
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 20 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEX ABUSE IMAGES: Gardaí have cut the backlog of material due to be assessed as part of child sex abuse investigations in half over the last three years.

2. #ORGAN DONATION: The mother of an infant organ donor makes public appeal for people to sign up to the programme.

3. #MUGGING: Gangs are once again targeting Christmas revellers this year – gardaí have tips on how to stay safe.

4. #AOIFE MULALLY: A senior gynaecologist at the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin has been appointed as the new clinical lead for termination of pregnancy services in the HSE. 

5. #WINNERS AND LOSERS: From Eoghan Murphy to Pearse Doherty, 2019 was a year of differing fortunes for our politicians. Here we take a look back at the political year that was.

6. #RUDY AWAKENING: Rudy Giuliani’s of Irish-American concerns was “skimpy” while his New York Mayoral campaign showed “a certain ineptitude”, according to an internal Irish Government report from 1989. 

7. #UKRAINE: Top US diplomat Mike Pompeo will travel to Ukraine ahead of Donald Trump’s trial in the Senate over allegations he sought to push Kiev to investigate a political rival.

8. #DRUGS: Over €150k worth of heroin was seized in Dublin yesterday.

9. #AUSTRALIA: Two more people have died as wildfires continue to rage.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie