The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Conspiracy theorists

1. In our lead story this morning, Garreth MacNamee details a Garda investigation into conspiracy theorists who are threatening politicians on social media amid concerns over the safety of TDs.

The Journal has learned that officers have recently visited the homes of several well-known figures known to publish videos based on anti-government messaging, including claims that the Covid pandemic was a hoax.

Kildare assault

2. Tributes have been paid to a man in his 20s who died following a serious assault in Kildare last Saturday night.

Dylan McCarthy, who was from Co Limerick, was found unresponsive at the scene, following an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance to a premises at Dublin Road, Monasterevin, shortly after midnight.

Ukraine

3. Ukraine has declared that almost 9,000 of its soldiers have been killed since Russia invaded earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Moscow has accused Kyiv of involvement in the assassination of the daughter of a leading Putin ally and hardliner.

Advertisement

Liverpool investigation

4. A murder investigation has been launched after a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot and two other people hospitalised with gunshot injuries.

Police in Liverpool opened a murder investigation after attending a house last night following reports that an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property.

Trump and the FBI

5. The former US president has filed a lawsuit urging a court to name an independent party to screen files that the FBI seized from his Florida home for materials protected by personal privilege.

If successful it could prevent the FBI from using some of the documents it seized from more than two dozen boxes in the unprecedented August 8 raid.

Mexico

6. A journalist was shot dead yesterday in southern Mexico, according to authorities, in the latest killing to affect the country’s media.

Fredid Roman, who published his work on various social media pages and contributed to a local newspaper, was found dead in his car in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state.

Wallaby on the run

7. Search parties are trying to find an escaped wallaby near Omagh.

One of two of the Australian marsupials which arrived at Glenpark Estate in County Tyrone launched a daring escape when it jumped over a fence yesterday afternoon.

Man Utd bounce back

8. Manchester United put their woes behind them last night to stun Liverpool with a convincing 2-1 victory.

It was Erik Ten Hag’s first win as manager, courtesy of goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Gavin Cooney looks at how it happened for The42.