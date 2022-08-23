Irish presenter Laura Whitmore steps down from hosting Love Island

Laura Whitmore at the annual Oscar's Book Prize in London on 17 May 2022.

Laura Whitmore at the annual Oscar's Book Prize in London on 17 May 2022.

LAURA WHITMORE HAS said she will step down from hosting hit reality TV programme Love Island after three series.

The Irish TV and radio presenter confirmed the news on Instagram last night. She took over as presenter of Love Island in 2020 months after the death of previous host Caroline Flack.

Whitmore also recently quit her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years. She will be performing in a West End play called ’2:22 A Ghost Story’ in London from 6 September.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” Whitmore said on Instagram.

I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

Advertisement

“I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

The programme’s previous presenter Caroline Flack died in February 2020. In December 2019, she stepped down from hosting duties on Love Island after being arrested and charged with assault.

Whitemore was announced as the programme’s new host a few days later.

The latest series of Love Island was broadcast this summer and viewed by millions of people.

Contestants Ekin-Su and Davide won the most recent season of the popular show.