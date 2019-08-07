The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LANZAROTE: Tributes have been paid to teenager Mikey Leddy from Co Meath who died while on holiday in Lanzarote.

2. #MISSING: Malaysian police investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Irish citizen Nóra Quoirin have widened their search.

3. #DUBLIN: A convicted rapist was set upon by a group of ‘vigilantes’ in Finglas on Monday evening, weeks after being released from prison.

4. #HOUSING: Dublin City Council need to get “aggressive” in enforcing the new short-term letting laws, according to Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin.

5. #CERVICALCHECK: The story of one woman – named Sharon – has detailed the experience of those who were not told of their smear test results.

6. #GAVESTON: A police chief in Texas has apologised after a photo of two police officers mounted on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope went viral.

7. #SHOOTINGS: US President Donald Trump will make controversial visits to El Paso and Dayton today, the two cities where mass shootings left 31 people dead.

8. #SUMMER SHOWDOWN: Thousands of GAA fans hoping to secure tickets for Dublin’s clash with Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday faced hours of frustration and disappointment as the first allocation quickly sold out.

