Wednesday 7 August, 2019
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 8:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LANZAROTE: Tributes have been paid to teenager Mikey Leddy from Co Meath who died while on holiday in Lanzarote.

2. #MISSING: Malaysian police investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Irish citizen Nóra Quoirin have widened their search.

3. #DUBLIN: A convicted rapist was set upon by a group of ‘vigilantes’ in Finglas on Monday evening, weeks after being released from prison.

4. #HOUSING: Dublin City Council need to get “aggressive” in enforcing the new short-term letting laws, according to Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin.

5. #CERVICALCHECK: The story of one woman – named Sharon – has detailed the experience of those who were not told of their smear test results.

6. #GAVESTON: A police chief in Texas has apologised after a photo of two police officers mounted on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope went viral.

7. #SHOOTINGS: US President Donald Trump will make controversial visits to El Paso and Dayton today, the two cities where mass shootings left 31 people dead.

8. #SUMMER SHOWDOWN: Thousands of GAA fans hoping to secure tickets for Dublin’s clash with Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday faced hours of frustration and disappointment as the first allocation quickly sold out.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

And finally, in this week’s episode of Ireland 2029, we look at whether Ireland could build the world’s most successful women’s football league

The seventh episode of Ireland 2029: Shaping Our Future is live right now.


Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

Rónán Duffy

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

