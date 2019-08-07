This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A credit to his family': Tributes paid to teenage boy from Meath who died in Lanzarote

Mikey Leddy died after suffering head injuries in a fall while on holiday in Puerto del Carmen.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 16,178 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4755048

shutterstock_246011314 File photo of Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote Source: Shutterstock/Pawel Kazmierczak

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a teenage boy from Co Meath who died while on holiday in Lanzarote.

Mikey Leddy died after suffering head injuries in a fall from a wall in Puerto del Carmen early on Monday morning.

The 15-year-old, who was on a family holiday, is understood to have fallen around 15 feet. He was taken to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital of Arrecife, but later died from his injuries.

Navan O’Mahony’s GAA club, where Mikey played at underage level, expressed “profound sadness and shock” at his death, extending sympathy to Mikey’s family, friends and teammates.

In a statement, St Colmcilles GAA club in Bettystown added that Mikey “was a credit to his family and club”. 

The teenager also played soccer and Johnstown FC played tribute to Mikey, asking people to remember him “for the champion he was and his fighting spirit”.

Councillor Tommy Reilly, mayor of Navan, said “words can’t describe” what Mikey’s family are going through.

He told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland people in the town will help in any way possible, saying: “We will rally behind them.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

