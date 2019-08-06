This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Irish teenager in 'critical' condition after falling from a wall in Lanzarote

He is understood to have fallen around 15 feet.

By Natalia Penza Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 11:34 AM
File photo - Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote
Image: Shutterstock/Pawel Kazmierczak
Image: Shutterstock/Pawel Kazmierczak

AN IRISH TEENAGE tourist is fighting for his life after an accident in a popular Lanzarote holiday resort.

The 15-year-old is said to be “critical” after suffering head injuries in a fall from a wall in Puerto del Carmen.

Local reports said friends of the injured teenager have told police probing the incident he hit his head on the ground after trying to jump from the wall and grab hold of a lamp post.

He went into cardiac arrest and was revived at the scene by police and paramedics who practiced CPR on him before taking him to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital of Arrecife.

He is understood to have fallen around 15 feet.

His nationality was not revealed in a statement released by a regional government-run emergency services coordination centre – but local press have described him as Irish.

However, in a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

The incident happened just before 4am yesterday on an avenue called Avenida de las Playas.

An emergency services spokesperson said: “A youngster is in a critical state after falling from a wall in Lanzarote.

“The incident occurred in Avenida de las Playas in Puerto del Carmen just before 4am on Monday. The injured man was a male who in an initial evaluation at the scene, had a critical traumatic brain injury.

“He was taken to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital by ambulance.”

The spokesperson added that “when medical responders reached the scene, they confirmed he had suffered cardiac arrest and managed to revive him using CPR”.

A routine local police investigation is underway.

Police and other local officials could not be reached early this morning for comment.

Puerto del Carmen is situated on Lanzarote’s east coast.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Natalia Penza

