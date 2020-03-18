This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s a round up of what is happening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 7,338 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEBUNKED: A message being shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms which claims that holding your breath for more than 10 seconds is an effective test for Covid-19 is not true

2. #DOCTORS: GPs will now facilitate people who are not normally registered with a practice if they develop Covid-19 symptoms. 

3. #DEMOCRATS: Joe Biden has swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona in the Democratic presidential primaries. 

4. #TRINITY: Students who’ve been told to vacate their student accommodation at Trinity College Dublin will be refunded for the period they don’t actually stay there.

5. #BANKS: The CEOs of five banks are to meet with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to discuss a joint plan to provide support to customers affected by the fallout of Covid-19, RTE has reported

6. #VARADKAR: In an address to the nation last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “we’re in the middle of a global and national emergency, a pandemic, the likes of which none of us have seen before”.

7. #VACCINATION: As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Ireland and in most countries across the world, the hunt for antiviral drugs and other treatment methods is accelerating. 

8. #CANNABIS: A single dose of THC – the main psychoactive component in cannabis – can induce a range of psychiatric symptoms, according to a new study.

9. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The British government has pledged to “end the cycle of re-investigations” in a set of proposals to deal with the North’s troubled past.

