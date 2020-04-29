This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 April, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s this morning’s news to catch you up.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 8:04 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Department of Health last night confirmed that a further 59 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total to 1,159. 

2. #MASKING UP: The use of face masks in public is being considered as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus in Ireland, chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan has said.

3. #JUNIOR CYCLE: A formal decision is expected today on procedures for junior cycle students after the cancellation of the Junior Cert. (RTÉ

4. #FOUR COURTS: Gardaí have said that a file will be sent to the DPP in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations by supporters of a legal challenge at the Four Courts in Dublin today and at a hearing last week. 

5. #AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA: The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors is to write to the Garda Commissioner over an incident involving one of its members at a Covid-19 checkpoint yesterday when a member was subjected to “abuse and vitriol”.

6. #CARE HOMES: The Covid-19 outbreak has led to some vulnerable patients awaiting transfer to a nursing home, including older people and those with disabilities, left in hospitals for longer than necessary. 

7. #UK: The full impact of of Covid-19 on the UK is set to be revealed as the government prepares to unveil the combined number of daily deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community linked to the virus.

8. #US: The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has passed one million, as Mike Pence was criticised for not wearing a face mask at a hospital visit

Rónán Duffy

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

