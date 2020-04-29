This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Tony Holohan: Use of face masks for general public is being considered

Holohan stressed that any change in guidance must not affect supply for healthcare staff.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 6:58 AM
Last night's Department of Health Covid-19 briefing.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Last night's Department of Health Covid-19 briefing.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE USE OF face masks in public is being considered as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus in Ireland, the chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan’s comments came as the Scottish government issued guidance for people to shield their faces in places such as shops and on public transport.

The power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland is also due to consider a similar proposal.

Holohan said the wearing of face masks was “one of the measures we are giving consideration to”.

He told yesterday’s Covid-19 briefing that the National Public Health Emergency Team was examining whether they should be used by the “general population” as well as in healthcare settings.

Dr Holohan stressed that there would be a need to protect supplies of healthcare grade masks if that policy was to be implemented.

“If we were to introduce such a measure, we would have to be very clear that we want to protect healthcare grade masks of all kinds for use in healthcare settings or for use by people who have been recommended to wear masks by their doctors, that does happen for some people,” he said.

Press Association

