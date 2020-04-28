This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 59 deaths and 229 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed at a briefing at the Department of Health this evening.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 5:50 PM
55 minutes ago 46,398 Views 71 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085690
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo).
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo).
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo).
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed that a further 59 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

At a briefing this evening, 229 new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed.

The latest figures bring the death toll in Ireland from Covid-19 to 1,159, and the number of confirmed cases to 19,877.

The new deaths include 14 ‘probable’ cases, where the individuals who died were not lab tested but a doctor suspects they had Covid-19.

Health officials have also confirmed that, as of midnight last night, 153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests have been carried out, 5,335 of which were positive.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also said that there are now 362 reported clusters of Covid-19 in residential settings, 218 of which are in nursing homes. Holohan said that 445 of all laboratory confirmed deaths relate to nursing home residents. 

Earlier today the Cabinet was told today there are no indications that virus levels are low enough to ease restrictions on 5 May

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris briefed ministers on the national response to Covid-19 this morning. 

Ministers were told the National Public Health Emergency Team will consider the current restrictions on Friday, in advance of another Cabinet meeting later that day.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health.

Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the total number of new confirmed cases today was 299, based on figures supplied by the Department of Health. The Chief Medical Officer later confirmed that the number was 229. This article has been amended to reflect the correct figure.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie