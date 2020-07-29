The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COURT: The parents of Nora Quoirin have filed papers to initiate legal proceedings against Facebook and a user of the social media site over posts related to their daughter’s disappearance.

2. #FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Two Dublin men who have illegally been running a foreign exchange firm without permission from the Central Bank are under investigation for a number of other white-collar offences which contravene European investment regulations, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #ASYLUM: Vulnerability assessments for asylum seekers in Ireland will be implemented by December, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed.

4. #CONGRESS: The chief executives of four of the world’s biggest companies will give testimony today in the US Congress as part of an investigation into anti-competitive practices and tech monopolies.

5. #IMMIGRATION: The Immigrant Council of Ireland has called on the government to perform a total overhaul of the current immigration system.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #NORMAL PEOPLE: Irish actor Paul Mescal has thanked Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones after he was nominated for an Emmy.

7. #CHINA: China has reported 101 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day figure in three months, as gyms, bars and museums closed in infection hotspots.

8. #MAXWELL: Some witnesses in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell may face harassment and intimidation and could be reluctant to cooperate with the government if defence lawyers are allowed to discuss them publicly, prosecutors have said.