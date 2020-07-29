Parents of Nora Quoirin initiate legal proceedings against Facebook over social media posts related to daughter's disappearance

THE PARENTS OF Nora Quoirin have filed papers to initiate legal proceedings against Facebook and a user of the social media site over posts related to their daughter’s disappearance.

The 15-year-old went missing while the family were on holiday in Malaysia last summer. After a search which lasted 10 days, the body of Nora Quoirin was found in a forest not far from where she’d been staying with her family.

It is understood that the legal case initiated by Sebastien and Maebh Quoirin in court papers filed on Monday against Facebook and a user of the site relates to posts on the social media platform concerning the case of Nora Quoirin.

It is also understood that the case concerns social media posts made about the case which are allegedly defamatory against the Quoirin family.

Sebastien and Maebh Quoirin had sought for an inquest into the death of their daughter as they believed there is a “criminal element” to her death, and have suggested authorities took far too long to consider this angle to the case.

An autopsy found Nora likely starved and died of internal bleeding after about a week in the jungle, and authorities classified the case as “requiring no further action”.

Speaking on The Late Late Show in January, Sebastien Quoirin said: “It’s why the inquest is absolutely critical because without the inquest the case is closed and if the case is closed there will be no truth and we will be deprived from justice.”

Authorities in Malaysia earlier this month agreed to grant an inquest, which is due to take place from 24 August to 4 September.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the solicitor representing the Quoirins, and has also contacted Facebook and the other defendant for comment in relation to this High Court filing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.