The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Liffey Valley

1. This week marked the introduction of parking charges in Dublin’s Liffey Valley, at a potential cost of up to €12.50 per day after 24 years of free parking.

Staff have been told that they can access parking in a designated car park for a much lower daily rate – but on the first day of the new regime it quickly became clear that the staff car park was far too small, meaning some workers had to pay up to €12.50 for parking.

Staff at the centre have now started to protest as a result.

Mortgage Lending

2. The Central Bank will today set out new changes to mortgage lending rates.

It is speculated that it will ease limits around mortgage lending rules.

Since 2015, people seeking a mortgage can only borrow three-and-a-half times their yearly income.

Change of Scenery

3. Western Australia Police Force (WA Police), headquartered in the city of Perth, has launched a major campaign to recruit guards to their ranks.

Irish Foreign Aid

4. A total of €5.2 million in grants is to be used to help meet the needs of Ukrainians seeking safety in Ireland, as well as people living on the ground in Ukraine.

The grants have been announced today by the Ireland for Ukraine Fund.

Ukraine Latest

5. Russia has announced evacuation of civilians from a key southern Ukrainian city as it acknowledged the situation for its troops on the ground in Ukraine was “tense” in the face of a counter-offensive.

Redress

6. Writing in our Voices section, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns argues that calculating redress based on the length of time spent in an institution is “just wrong”.

Weather

7. Sixteen counties are currently under a weather warning as swathes of the nation are expected to be hit by heavy downpours today.

The current orange weather warning applies to Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow while a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Meath.

California

8. Prosecutors have charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men who, police say, were among six victims slain by a serial killer.