Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Suspected serial killer in California charged with three counts of murder

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 6:38 AM
24 minutes ago 1,583 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896771
Image: PA
Image: PA

PROSECUTOR HAVE CHARGED a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men who, police say, were among six victims slain by a serial killer.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021.

Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly “out hunting” for another victim.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

Brownlee is currently only charged in the three most recent slayings that occurred in Stockton. It was not immediately clear whether prosecutors intend to file additional charges related to the other cases.

It was not immediately known if Brownlee has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf. He is being held in jail without bail.

Authorities previously described the suspect — now identified as Brownlee — as a serial killer who was “on a mission” but did not appear to have a clear motive in who he targeted for his crimes. Investigators have said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the shootings.

The five men killed in Stockton this year are Paul Yaw, 35, who died on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jnr, 43, who died on August 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died on August 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died on September 21; and Lawrence Lopez Snr, 54, who died on September 27.

Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 that year but survived.

The criminal complaint filed yesterday only lists charges for the killings of Mr Rodriguez, Mr Cruz and Mr Lopez.

Brownlee has a criminal history – which includes traffic offences and convictions for drug crimes – which goes back to an arrest when he was 15 years old, according to The East Bay Times.

He was most recently discharged from parole in 2006.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie