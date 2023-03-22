GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Eviction ban

1. The Dáil is to vote this evening on a motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended until January next year.

The Sinn Féin motion states that Ireland “remains in the midst of a housing emergency” and will call for the eviction ban to be extended until January 2024.

Eamon Ryan

2. Eamon Ryan has said that he intends to lead the Green Party into the next General Election, telling The Journal that he is “absolutely focused” on the role.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Journal, Ryan said that he still has ambition and desire to lead his party and that he wants to deliver “profound change”.

In-patient fees

3. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is set to introduce legislation in the Dáil today aimed at abolishing adult public in-patient charges in public hospitals from next month.

The Bill was published on Friday 10 March and will, when enacted, remove the acute public in-patient charge of €80 per day, up to a maximum of €800 in a year (including day-case charges), for people accessing care as a public patient in all public hospitals.

Advertisement

Derelict buildings

4. A new study examining dereliction has called for increased grant support to make restoration of empty buildings viable.

The report, by the Society Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI), found that less than a third of vacant and derelict buildings are financially viable for restoration from a study of a sample of 20 buildings.

Murder investigation

5. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire in Co Armagh in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Collision

6. A teenage boy has died after being struck by a truck in Mayo.

The fatal collision occurred on the R345 – the Neale to Cong road – shortly before 5pm yesterday evening.

Earthquake

7. At least 11 people are dead after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled much of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the magnitude 6.5 quake was 40 kilometres south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan’s mountainous Hindukush region, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Priest’s murder

8. A Texas court is to hear evidence this Friday in support of a man it is claimed was “wrongfully convicted” of the murder of a Co Limerick priest in the Lone Star State, 40 years ago.

has died after being struck by a truck in Mayo this evening.

The fatal collision occurred on the R345 – the Neale to Cong road – shortly before 5pm this evening.