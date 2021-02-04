80 staff to be laid off temporarily at production plant in Offaly due to Brexit supply issues

WORKERS ARE TO be laid off for three weeks at an ambulance conversion plant in Offaly after the company decided to close in the short term due to Brexit-related supply issues.

80 staff working at the Wilker Auto Conversions plant in Clara, Co Offaly, were told yesterday evening that the layoffs would only be temporary and last between 12 February and 8 March.

The temporary layoffs are due to issues with the supply of components from the UK caused by Brexit and changing customs regulations.

The company, which converts vehicles into ambulances, is one of the largest employers in Clara.

CEO Donnacha Hurley has said that the three-week shutdown is the “worst-case scenario”.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, we are faced with critical shortages which have resulted in this 3-week shutdown,” said Hurley

“This situation is devastating news for all our employees which is something we very much regret.”

SIPTU, which represent 60 of the staff at the plant, have been engaging with the company to ensure that employees are treated fairly and efforts are made to stop supply issues in the future.

“We are calling on the company to ensure our members do not suffer any unnecessary financial loss because of this shut-down and that every effort is made to eliminate supply chain difficulties in the future,” said SIPTU Organiser Derek Casserly.

According to SIPTU, the company and the union have met remotely and confirmed that arrangements have been met to ensure that staff who are temporarily laid off will not suffer financial hardships.

Employees will have the option of using leftover leave from last year or this year as well as being able to receive advances on wages which they would be able to pay back at a later date.