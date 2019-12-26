This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nearly 800 children contacted Childline on Christmas Day

Volunteers with the charity answered 793 calls, online contacts and texts from children yesterday.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 6,401 Views 14 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

NEARLY 800 CHILDREN contacted Childline on Christmas Day this year. 

Volunteers with the charity answered 793 calls, online contacts and texts from children yesterday. 

Childline runs a 24-hour listening service for children and young people, with 42 volunteers working yesterday to respond to contacts from children. 

Last year, the charity received 1,267 contacts from children and young people on Christmas Day.

John Church, the CEO of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said that Christmas Day was an “upsetting time for many”. 

“Many who expected to enjoy the day awoke to a very different scene from that which they had imagined. Tensions can be heightened at this time of year and often children are left feeling frightened, or alone,” he said. 

“We are hugely grateful to each of those who give up their time with their own loved ones throughout the holiday season to be there for children who seek support,” he added. 

Some of the children who contacted Childline yesterday told the charity that they were feeling distressed because of anxiety, grief, loneliness and substance abuse in their homes.

Volunteers also received messages from children who wanted to thank the charity for its support throughout the year.

Childline can be contacted by phone 24 hours a day at 1800 66 66 66, while online chat and text services can be contacted between 10am and 4am by visiting Childline.ie or texting to 50101.

COMMENTS (14)

