The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

Military cuts

1. Outgoing Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Mark Mellett has said that Government cuts to military resourcing have caused “frustration” in the Defence Forces.

In an interview with Niall O’Connor in this morning’s lead story, Vice Admiral Mellett said that there have always been tensions between the military and the Department of Finance when it comes to financing the Defence Forces, with the Defence budget falling as a proportion of spending over the past decade.

Glasnevin

2. A motorcyclist in his teens has died after a crash on the Finglas Road, Glasnevin last night.

Two motorcycles collided with a car at around 10.15pm last night, according to gardaí.

Westport

3. A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a woman found in a Westport apartment yesterday.

A garda spokesperson said that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Bronze for Ireland

4. Aidan Walsh has been forced to withdraw from his Olympic semi-final bout due to injury.

The Belfast boxer will still return home with a bronze medal after he failed to recover from an ankle injury sustained in his quarter-final win on Friday morning, with the 24-year-old appearing to sustain the injury while celebrating his victory in the ring.

Catch up on the rest of the overnight action from Tokyo here.

Vaccine race

5. Taoiseach Micheál Martin hailed the country’s “brilliant” Covid-19 vaccine programme after its full vaccination rate overtook the UK’s.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin praised those involved in the rollout after Ireland reached the figure of 72.4% of adults fully vaccinated. In the UK the rate was 72.1% on Saturday.

Turkey fires

6. Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats on Saturday after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires, Turkish media reported.

Coast guard units were leading the operation and authorities asked private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea as new wildfires erupted.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns rose to six on Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country’s health minister said.

Rogue bankers

7. Draft legislation published this week aims to give the Central Bank more power to target individuals, but what exactly is an Individual Accountability Framework?

Ian Curran explains here how it works and if it will make it harder for rogue bankers to get away with financial murder.

Anti-Covid pass

8. Thousands of people protested against France’s special virus pass by marching through Paris and other French cities yesterday. Most demonstrations were peaceful but some in Paris clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas.

With virus infections spiking and hospital admissions rising, French legislators have passed a bill requiring the pass in most places as of 9 August. Polls show a majority of French support the pass, but some are adamantly opposed.

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

9. Georgia and Malaysia have been added to Ireland’s list of designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Minister for Health has also removed Kuwait from the list of designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine with effect from today. There are now 29 countries on the list.