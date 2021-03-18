#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 18 March 2021
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 8:03 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DECISION DAY: The Taoiseach has said health authorities here will immediately endeavour to begin using the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab again if the European Medicines Agency gives the vaccine the all-clear following a meeting today.

2. #RED C: One year into the pandemic, an overwhelming majority of Irish people say they are saving more and spending less, according to the results of a new poll by Red C.

3. #COVID REINFECTION: Surviving Covid-19 protects most people against reinfection for at least six months, but elderly patients are more likely to be laid low by the virus a second time, researchers reported today.

4. #MULLINGAR: Two adults and an infant girl are being treated for injuries after a car mounted a footpath in Mullingar yesterday evening. 

5. #BRITAIN: Reduced vaccine supplies could slow the easing of lockdown restrictions in Britain, an expert has warned, after health officials said volumes for first doses will be “significantly constrained” from the end of March.

6. #GEORGIA: A white gunman has been charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlours in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community.

7. #TANZANIA: President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent Covid-19 sceptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died at the age of 61.

8. #CORK: A man in his 40s has been arrested and charged after gardaí seized €70,000 worth of heroin in Rathduff, Co Cork on Tuesday evening. 

