The 8 at 8: Friday

1. #CONFLICT: Iran has warned of “severe revenge” after one of its top generals was killed in a US airstrike.

2. #HIQA: Allegations of abusive staff and unexplained injuries were among details of nursing home complaints released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act.

3. #WILDFIRES: The navy has pulled people from beaches as grave fire warnings continue in Australia.

4. #PUBLIC ORDER: Gardaí have arrested five people after a “serious public order incident” at a Dublin hotel.

5. #MARIAN: Tributes have continued to pour in for broadcaster Marian Finucane, who has died aged 69.

6. #OPENING HOURS: Health minister Simon Harris has said any change to Ireland’s licensing laws would need to be considered “very, very carefully”.

7. #BIRR: An 85-year-old man has died after a road traffic collision in Offaly yesterday evening.

8. #PODCAST: How does Met Éireann decide on its weather warnings? The latest episode of TheJournal.ie‘s The Explainer podcast can fill you in.