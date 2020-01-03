This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 January, 2020
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Friday 3 Jan 2020, 7:50 AM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/morkovkapiy
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CONFLICT: Iran has warned of “severe revenge” after one of its top generals was killed in a US airstrike

2. #HIQA: Allegations of abusive staff and unexplained injuries were among details of nursing home complaints released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act.

3. #WILDFIRES: The navy has pulled people from beaches as grave fire warnings continue in Australia.

4. #PUBLIC ORDER: Gardaí have arrested five people after a “serious public order incident” at a Dublin hotel.

5. #MARIAN: Tributes have continued to pour in for broadcaster Marian Finucane, who has died aged 69.

6. #OPENING HOURS: Health minister Simon Harris has said any change to Ireland’s licensing laws would need to be considered “very, very carefully”

7. #BIRR: An 85-year-old man has died after a road traffic collision in Offaly yesterday evening.

8. #PODCAST: How does Met Éireann decide on its weather warnings? The latest episode of TheJournal.ie‘s The Explainer podcast can fill you in

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

