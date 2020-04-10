The 9 at 9: Good Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Drugs used to treat other illnesses could be an affordable, “very cheap” way to treat patients with Covid-19 until a vaccine is developed, according to a study published today.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Covid-19 restrictions are expected to be extended beyond this weekend, after a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

3. #HEALTHCARE: Student radiographers, backed by the trade union Siptu, have called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris to pay them for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. #RESCUE DEAL: EU finance ministers have agreed to a €500 billion rescue deal for European countries hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, but put aside demands from Italy and France for pooled borrowing.

5. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be on the road to recovery after leaving intensive care – while ministers have urged people not to “ruin” the UK’s progress on coronavirus by flouting lockdown laws this Easter weekend.

6. #DATA: Mobile networks in Ireland are ramping up their capacity after experiencing a surge in voice and data traffic as more people rely on their operators to stay connected with family, friends and work.

7. #CIGARETTES: Gardaí found around 20,000 unstamped cigarettes when they stopped a car at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Mayo.

8. #GOOD NEWS: A 101-year-old man has returned home after being treated at a hospital in England for Covid-19.

9. #NETFLIX: Gardaí have urged Netflix users to be cautious of an email scam where fraudsters try to obtain users’ bank details under the guise of a request to update their personal accounts on the streaming service with banking and/or credit card details.