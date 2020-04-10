This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Good Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Friday 10 Apr 2020, 8:45 AM
51 minutes ago 6,030 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Drugs used to treat other illnesses could be an affordable, “very cheap” way to treat patients with Covid-19 until a vaccine is developed, according to a study published today.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Covid-19 restrictions are expected to be extended beyond this weekend, after a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

3. #HEALTHCARE: Student radiographers, backed by the trade union Siptu, have called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris to pay them for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. #RESCUE DEAL: EU finance ministers have agreed to a €500 billion rescue deal for European countries hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, but put aside demands from Italy and France for pooled borrowing.

5. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be on the road to recovery after leaving intensive care – while ministers have urged people not to “ruin” the UK’s progress on coronavirus by flouting lockdown laws this Easter weekend.

6. #DATA: Mobile networks in Ireland are ramping up their capacity after experiencing a surge in voice and data traffic as more people rely on their operators to stay connected with family, friends and work.

7. #CIGARETTES: Gardaí found around 20,000 unstamped cigarettes when they stopped a car at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Mayo.

8. #GOOD NEWS: A 101-year-old man has returned home after being treated at a hospital in England for Covid-19.

9. #NETFLIX: Gardaí have urged Netflix users to be cautious of an email scam where fraudsters try to obtain users’ bank details under the guise of a request to update their personal accounts on the streaming service with banking and/or credit card details.

