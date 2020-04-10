Gardaí find 20,000 unstamped cigarettes in car at Covid-19 checkpoint

The seized cigarettes. Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDA FOUND AROUND 20,000 unstamped cigarettes when they stopped a car at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Mayo.

A car was stopped at the Covid-19 checkpoint at Bohola on Wednesday and enquiries were made into the purpose of the driver’s movements.

The car was subsequently searched and approximately 20,000 cigarettes were located. They represent an approximate loss to the exchequer of €10,600.

Revenue has been notified and is pursuing this investigation.

The seizure was made as part of the Claremorris Community Engagement area’s response to Covid-19.