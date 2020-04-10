This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí find 20,000 unstamped cigarettes in car at Covid-19 checkpoint

A car was stopped in Bohola in Co Mayo and enquiries were made into the purpose of the driver’s movements.

By Órla Ryan Friday 10 Apr 2020, 7:41 AM
92664556_10158013509273001_6015983325984849920_o The seized cigarettes. Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDA FOUND AROUND 20,000 unstamped cigarettes when they stopped a car at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Mayo.

A car was stopped at the Covid-19 checkpoint at Bohola on Wednesday and enquiries were made into the purpose of the driver’s movements.

The car was subsequently searched and approximately 20,000 cigarettes were located. They represent an approximate loss to the exchequer of €10,600.

Revenue has been notified and is pursuing this investigation.

The seizure was made as part of the Claremorris Community Engagement area’s response to Covid-19.

Órla Ryan
