The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LATE-NIGHT TALKS: Government formation talks continued into the early hours of this morning as negotiating teams for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party edge towards agreeing a programme for government.

2. #TAOISEACH: More than twice as many people want Leo Varadkar rather than Micheál Martin to lead the next coalition government, according to an opinion poll for the Sunday Times. The Fine Gael leader has the support of 48% of the Irish public to stay on as Taoiseach, while 18% would prefer the Fianna Fail leader to take over.

3. #US: The Atlanta police chief has resigned hours after a black man was fatally shot by officers.

4. #MEAT PLANTS: Thirteen employees at meat factories did not receive results from initial Covid-19 tests carried out at the facilities where they work and had to be re-tested. The average waiting time for people to be re-tested was 16 days.

5. #COVID-19: Five more deaths and 46 new cases Of Covid-19 have been confirmed by health officials.

6. #ORAL HISTORY: Here is an oral history of the 24 hours that changed everything in Ireland – 12 March 2020.

7. #STATUES: The toppling of slave trader Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol last Sunday has renewed debate worldwide as to how, and who, we commemorate. Here we take a look at Irish monuments recognising controversial figures.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #LONDON: A man who urinated next to the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer should be sent to prison, the chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation has said.

9. #UNITED NATIONS: After support from Bono and Mary Robinson, Ireland’s bid for a UN Security Council seat will be decided this week.