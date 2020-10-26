The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE ÁRAS: President Michael D Higgins has confirmed he signed the Mother and Baby Homes Bill into law.

2. #DEMONSTRATION: There was a protest outside Rathfarnham garda station last night over the arrest of a man earlier in the day.

3. #TRAVEL: The government is pushing to have a rapid testing regime up and running by next month.

4. #PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are starting their final full week of campaigning.

5. #BREXIT: The Irish government is pressing the EU and UK to allow Northern Ireland businesses to benefit from agreements that would see their products recognised as EU goods for the purposes of export to countries outside the eurozone, RTÉ reports.

6. #COVID-19: A new survey conducted on behalf of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has found 55% of Irish people would take a Covid-19 vaccine.

7. #SPRUCED UP: An analysis of thousands of forestry applications and appeal decisions by Noteworthy revealed deep problems with the quality of environmental assessments.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #UNITED STATES: The Senate is to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation for the Supreme Court.

9. #AUSTRALIA: Melbourne’s lockdown is to be lifted from midnight Tuesday into Wednesday with no new daily cases or deaths reported.