Dublin: 9°C Monday 26 October 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your bank holiday Monday.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 26 Oct 2020, 8:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE ÁRAS: President Michael D Higgins has confirmed he signed the Mother and Baby Homes Bill into law.

2. #DEMONSTRATION: There was a protest outside Rathfarnham garda station last night over the arrest of a man earlier in the day.

3. #TRAVEL: The government is pushing to have a rapid testing regime up and running by next month.

4. #PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are starting their final full week of campaigning. 

5. #BREXIT: The Irish government is pressing the EU and UK to allow Northern Ireland businesses to benefit from agreements that would see their products recognised as EU goods for the purposes of export to countries outside the eurozone, RTÉ reports.

6. #COVID-19: A new survey conducted on behalf of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has found 55% of Irish people would take a Covid-19 vaccine.

7. #SPRUCED UP: An analysis of thousands of forestry applications and appeal decisions by Noteworthy revealed deep problems with the quality of environmental assessments. 

8. #UNITED STATES: The Senate is to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation for the Supreme Court.

9. #AUSTRALIA: Melbourne’s lockdown is to be lifted from midnight Tuesday into Wednesday with no new daily cases or deaths reported. 

Michelle Hennessy
