The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ARMAGH: Police have searched two addresses in Northern Ireland as officers continue to question a Co Armagh man over the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated lorry trailer.

2. #CLIMATE CRISIS: Ireland has missed its greenhouse gas emissions targets for the third year running.

3. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has backed a call by European Council President Donald Tusk to grant an extension to the Brexit deadline of 31 October. Meanwhile, Downing Street dismissed reports of disagreements within Boris Johnson’s government over how to move forward with the Brexit process.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: Merchants Quay Ireland’s annual review for 2018 shows that there was again a rise in the number of people availing of its services across the board.

5. #DEATH SENTENCE: A court in Bangladesh has sentenced 16 people to death over the murder of a 19-year-old female student burnt alive in April that provoked outrage across the country.

6. #HATE SPEECH: The Government will today launch a public consultation on hate speech as part of its move to update legislation on the issue.

7. #GWEEDORE: A Donegal family have said they are still ‘in limbo’ two months after flooding caused severe damage to a bridge that links their home to the main road.

8. #IMPEACHMENT: Republican representatives stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing and refused to leave for several hours in an escalation of the showdown over the investigation of US President Donald Trump.

